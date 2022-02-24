Four booked for killing Dalit woman

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were booked for allegedly killing a 35-year-old Dalit woman here, police said on Thursday.

Pushpa’s body was found in an abandoned house in Khandkwala village on Wednesday, they said.

Her husband Kunwarpal alleged the victim was taken to the house in an auto-rickshaw by the accused and left there after killing her, police said.

A case was registered against accused Ameer Alam and three women on a complaint filed by Pushpa’s husband, Station House Officer K P Singh said. PTI CORR NB AQS AQS

