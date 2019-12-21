Jaipur Bomb Blast 2018: Four Convicts Sentenced To Death

The four found guilty in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts have been sentenced to death by a Rajasthan special court on Friday, December 20.

They were found to be guilty by the court on Wednesday, December 19. They were convicted under several different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The order was passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Nine consecutive bomb blasts happened in Jaipur on May 13, 2008. These bombings were planned by the terror group Indian Mujahideen, whose co-founder Yasin Bhatkal is suspected to be the mastermind of the attacks. More than eighty people were killed and as many as 185 injured in these blasts.

The accused are identified as Mohammad Saif, Salman, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz, and Saiffur Rahman. Saif, Salman, Azmi, and Saiffur Rahman were sentenced to death on Friday, December 20. However, the fourth accused, Shahbaz was found to be innocent and was acquitted in the case.

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist Ariz Khan a.k.a. Junaid in February 2018. Junaid is suspected to be the chief executioner of serial bomb blasts in Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad in 2008 and the UP Court blasts.

A series of Unfortunate Events

Before the Jaipur blasts, he went to Udupi with Atif Ameen for collecting explosives, where Riyaz and Yasin Bhatkal met them at a hotel and gave them a large number of detonators.

At around the same time, a Mirza Shadab Baig arrived in Udupi to handing over ball bearings to Yasin Bhatkal for the preparation of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs).

Baig and Atif Ameen with their other associates reached Jaipur around 10 days prior to the blasts. They traveled to Jaipur in three separate teams by buses boarded from Jodhpur House, Delhi.

They returned to Delhi after conducting a geographical inspection of their prospective targets. They took 10 IEDs separately to plant at pre-decided locations on the day of the blasts. Nine blasts took place whereas one IED had a malfunction and failed to explode.

