Four Cops Take Prisoner To Shopping Mall On Way Back From Hospital In UP, Held

A police sub-inspector and three constables were suspended for allegedly taking an undertrial prisoner lodged in a jail here to a shopping mall, officials said on Friday.

SI Ramsewak and constables Anuj Dhama, Nitin Rana and Ramachandra Prajapati were suspended for dereliction of duty, a statement by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate said.

Police officials said one Rishabh Rai was arrested in a case of the Arms Act and sent to jail in June last year. Rai complained of some health issues and was allowed to visit a government hospital on March 7 by the court.

They said police personnel were deployed to take Rai to the hospital and bring him back to the jail once the medical examination is done.

While returning from the hospital, the accused policemen took him to a shopping mall, the officials said.

A video of Rai in the mall went viral on social media following which a probe was ordered against the police personnel, they said.