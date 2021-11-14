Four COVID-19 fatalities, 221 fresh cases in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 13 (PTI) Assam on Saturday reported four COVID-19 fatalities, up from one the day before, while 221 new cases pushed the tally in the state to 6,13,784, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The state had logged 251 new infections on Friday and Thursday.

The positivity rate has increased to 0.67 per cent as against 0.62 per cent on Friday, the bulletin said.

Kamrup(Metro), Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur reported one death each, taking the total deaths due to the virus in the state to 6,047.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

Assam currently has 1,925 active coronavirus cases, as against 1,870 on Friday.

Kamrup (Metro) reported 97 new positive cases followed by 24 in Barpeta, 13 in Kamrup (Rural), and 10 in Lakhimpur among others during the day.

The new cases were detected out of 33,210 tests, declining from 40,613 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,51,80,849.

The number of people who recuperated from the infection during the day was 162, lower than the previous day's 294, with the total recoveries rising to 6,04,465.

The current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Assam is 98.48 per cent.

The state crossed the three-crore mark in administering vaccines with 3,00,88,690 cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccines thus far.

The number of persons inoculated on Saturday was 2,03,653, higher than the previous day's 1,98,882. PTI DG MM MM

