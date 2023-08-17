Four-day Youth Summit 'Y20' Kicks Off In Kashi, Aims To Engage Young Minds In Innovation

Kashi, known for its cultural heritage, has now become the backdrop for a four-day youth summit, "Y20," taking place from August 17 to 20. The event was inaugurated on Thursday by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The summit is being held at Rudraksha Convention Centre and is aimed at engaging young minds in innovation.

Y20 has more than 600 delegates. The discussions at the summit will focus on the role of the youth in democracy and governance, including on pressing issues such as climate change.

The summit seeks to provide participants from around the world networking opportunities and support, paving way for a new trajectory of development for the youth.

Director of Youth Programs and Sports Ministry, Pankaj Kumar, along with District Magistrate S. Rajalingam, affirmed that all preparations for the summit, hosted by the Youth Programs and Sports Ministry, are complete.

As part of the experience, participants will be given the chance to explore IIT BHU, the spiritual sanctum of Kashi Vishwanath, and the historic site of Sarnath.

The delegates will visit the IIT BHU Supercomputing Center and Engineering Hub, followed by a special session at the Rudraksha Convention Center. The exploration will conclude with an evening visit to Sarnath, where attendees will witness a captivating Light and Sound Show.