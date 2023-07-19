Four Dead As Rains Cause Havoc In J&K’s Kathua

Four people reportedly lost their lives while five others are still trapped as over six houses collapsed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident was reported in the Bani area after heavy rainfall was reported in the last 12 hours.

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal informed, “Two people have lost their life in the Surjan area while two others lost their lives in Bani Tehsil and few others are trapped for which the rescue operations are underway.”

In view of the incessant rainfall, authorities in Katra have decided to suspend the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra from the new track. Helicopter services have also been suspended due to the prevailing weather conditions. Meanwhile, it is important to note that Katra has received an all time high rain of 315.4 mm in the last 24 hours, the heaviest since 1980.