Four deaths, 15 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Four more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 15 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 6,02,956, according to a medical bulletin. Four fatalities were reported from Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Moga and Mohali.

So far, 16,584 people have died from the infection in the state, as per the bulletin. Among new cases, Jalandhar, Pathankot and Mohali reported three each, followed by two in Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases was 290.

Thirty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,082, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 65,400.

No death was reported in Chandigarh, which so far has reported 820 fatalities.

The number of active cases in the city was 28 while the number of cured persons was 64,552. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

