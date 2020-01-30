Four Decades Long Armed Conflict Ends, Bodoland Set To Welcome Peace

A wait of four decades ended on Thursday as 1,615 terrorists from all four factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) laid down their arms in front of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, NEDA Convener Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and top leaders of Bodoland Territorial Council and officials of MHA, Army and Assam police.

The four factions of the NDFB that laid down their arms are- NDFB (Progressive) led by Gobinda Basumatary, NDFB (R) led by Ranjan Daimary, NDFB (D) led by Dhiren Bodo and NDFB (S) led by B Saoraigaora. The outfit has handed over 108 very sophisticated guns which include many numbers of AK series and M16 Rifles.

They have also deposited a huge cache of ammunition including grenades, bombs and other explosives in the custody of Assam police. The move by the outfit to join the mainstream and the efforts of the government to find a permanent solution to the armed conflict in Bodo dominated areas of Assam have been hailed by all quarters of the society.

Prez of All Bodo Students' Union statement

Speaking on the occasion, Pramod Bodo, president of the All Bodo Students' Union and also a signatory of the peace accord, said that it is a historic moment, as, for the last four decades, a section of people have tagged the entire community as terrorists, while referring to the militants as 'Bodo Militants' or 'Bodo Terrorists'. He further added that now the people have added responsibility to ensure peace and development in the State.

NEDA Convener and Assam minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also thanked the officials of MHA and intelligence bureau for making this day a possibility. Hailing the Bodo community as brave, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that they are known for their self-respect, discipline and commitment. He also asked everyone to join hands and work towards building the country.

The Chief Minister also said that very soon rehabilitation packages will be announced and the government will ensure that no one needs to leave the mainstream again. It may be mentioned that the four-decade-long insurgency for a separate Bodoland, had not only claimed many lives but also halted the development of the entire State up to a great extent.

