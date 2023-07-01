Four Die After Getting Trapped In Century-old Well In Tamil Nadu

Four people died and two others had to be hospitalised after three students fell into a well and three others who had jumped into a well to save them also got trapped at Kanavayapatti village near Rasipuram in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened on Saturday.

Three friends, Abinesh, Phillippe and Nithish Kumar, students of class 10 at a government school set out on Saturday in a two-wheeler at around 2 pm. While they were passing by a canal near the roadside, their brakes failed and they fell into a 100-feet deep well.

When word of the incident spread, Abinesh's father Kuppuswamy and two others named Saravanan and Ashokan jumped into the well to rescue the children and got trapped themselves.

Later, when locals got to know about the situation, they informed the Rasipuram Fire and Rescue Department. A group of five firefighters arrived at the incident site in a fire truck, broke the walls of the well and rescued Abinesh and Nithish Kumar alive. The others, however, could not be saved.

Authorities said the four others died due of suffocation.

The well is 130 years old. It is under 15 feet of water and 10 feet of sludge.

The two children were immediately rushed to the Rasipuram Government Hospital for treatment and are currently under intensive care. A police investigation is underway led by Rasipuram DSP Senthil Kumar. It is said that there is no fencing around the well which led to the accident.