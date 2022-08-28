Last Updated:

Four Drown While Trying To Rescue Boy In Ajmer

Four men, who got down into a water tank to rescue a minor boy who fell into the tank, died in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Four drowned while trying to rescue boy in Ajmer

Image: PTI


Four men who got down into a water tank to rescue a minor boy who fell into the tank died in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said.

However, the boy was rescued, they said.

"Prima facie, they died due to poisonous gas in the tank. However, the exact cause of the death will be clear after post-mortem report,” Sub Inspector of Srinagar police station Ganpat Singh said.

READ | Himachal Pradesh: 7 tourists from Punjab drown in Gobind Sagar lake

He said that a 13-year-old boy fell into the water tank which had a water level of around 3 feet. To rescue him, Shaitan, Devkaran, Mahendra and Shivraj got down one after another but they fell unconscious.

READ | 4 drown, 17 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Banda; search operation on

They were taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital. The boy survived while the other four men died, he said.

READ | Himachal Pradesh: Two people drown after temporary bridge washes away in Manali's Solang
READ | MP: 6 minor boys drown in different incidents in Damoh
READ | 6 children drown in Jharkhand's Palamu & Hazaribag districts amid heavy rains

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT