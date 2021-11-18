Four Flights Diverted To Nagpur, Bhubaneswar Due To Poor Visibility At Raipur Airport

Earlier this morning, four flights were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar this morning due to poor visibility at the Raipur Airport, informed the airport director. He confirmed that the operations have been resumed as normal and said, "Poor visibility was observed at Raipur airport (Chhattisgarh) this morning and no flight could land till 9.30 am. Due to poor visibility at Raipur airport, four flights were diverted to Nagpur and Bhubaneswar this morning. Now the operation is normal."

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the main reason for the lack of visibility was due to yesterday's Low-Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts has managed to become a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the November 18, 2021, near Lat. 11.0°N/Long. 82.3°E, about 310 km southeast of Chennai and 290 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 270 km east-northeast of Karaikal. This caused a fog-like situation over the region surrounding Raipur’s area and subsequently made it extremely dangerous and difficult for the flights to land.

IMD’s weather forecast of Chhattisgarh

The IMD further said, “It is very likely to move west northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the early morning of November 19 2021.” As per the weather forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature recorded at Chattisgarh's Durg was 32.4°C and the minimum temperature recorded at Pendra Road was 14.0°C. The IMD also said that there will be no major shift in the minimum temperature in Chhattisgarh over the next 3-4 days.

(With inputs from ANI)