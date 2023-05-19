Four Gujaratis Made Significant Contributions To Modern History Of India: Amit Shah

Speaking in Gujarati at a function organised to mark the completion of 125 years of the Delhi Gujarati Samaj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that India's fame is spreading across the globe because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi., Shah said that Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai, and Narendra Modi are those four Gujaratis who made significant contributions to the modern history of India.

He further narrowed down the role of the leaders, saying that the country got independence due to the efforts of Gandhiji, the country became united due to Sardar Patel, the country's democracy was revived due to Morarji Desai, and India is being celebrated across the world due to Narendra Modi.

"These four Gujaratis have achieved great things, and they are the pride of the entire nation," said the Home Minister.

The minister claimed that during Prime Minister Modi's nine-year administration, the nation made significant progress.

According to him, India's economy was ranked 11th in the world when Modi was elected prime minister in 2014, but it is now ranked fifth after nine years.

According to Shah, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now views India's economy as a bright spot.

"Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, by conducting surgical and air strikes, India gave a message to the world that no one can tamper with India's borders."

The COVID immunisation effort, according to Shah, was successfully accomplished in spite of India having 130 crore inhabitants and being a very large country.

According to Shah, India has become the world's top producer of mobile devices during the nine years of Prime Minister Modi's leadership. India is ranked third in the world for startups and fourth for the production of renewable energy.

He said that Prime Minister Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir without any reports of bloodshed and instituted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, as a result of which there had been no significant terrorist incidents for the past nine years.

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has made several efforts to strengthen the country's internal security and the security of its borders. He said that Prime Minister Modi belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to him and this is a matter of pride for all of us. On completion of 125 years of Delhi Gujarati Samaj, Shah said when an organization completes 125 years of its establishment without expecting anything and by associating many people with it, then it showcases the strength of the organization and the community. He said that the Gujarati community is present across the country and the world, and has always mixed well in any society, while also serving it. The Minister also said that along with keeping the Gujaratis living in Delhi connected with their culture and civilization, this organisation has done the work of motivating them towards the service of the country and society. He further congratulated all the people associated with this organisation for completing 125 years.