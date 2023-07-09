Four Held In Robbery Case In Delhi's Pitampura

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing an accountant of Rs 1 lakh after firing a shot at him in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Aman (22), Sohid (22), Shan Mohammad (25) and Sahzad (24), all residents of Old Mustafabad, they said.

On Monday at 9.05 pm, police were informed that a person suffered a gunshot wound. A bullet had hit the injured, Ritesh (33), in the leg, police said.

An accountant with JVG Oil and Chemicals Ltd in NSP area, Ritesh was on his way home in Saraswati Vihar with a bag containing some official documents and Rs 1 lakh, police said.

Three suspects on a bike signalled him to stop his scooter. When the accountant refused, the accused fired at him and ran away from the spot with his bag, they said.

The accused were identified and later nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

They revealed that Sahzad received information from co-accused, also identified as Sahzad, that a man carrying money will travel from Netaji Subhash Place to Pitampura, they said.

Sahzad shared his plan with the co-accused. Aman, Sohid and Shaan riding on a stolen motorcycle reached near Rohit Kunj, Pitampura, police said.

Sahzad, who was on other scooter, was backing up the accused and also reached the spot. When they saw the accountant, Sohid pointed out a pistol towards him, threatening him to hand over the bag, they said.

Aman, Sahzad, Sohit and Shaan Mohammad have been arrested. Investigation is under process to arrest the other accused, Sahzad and Owesh, police added.