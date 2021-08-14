Four JeM Terrorists Who Planned To Attack Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Site Arrested

In a major success to the Jammu and Kashmir force right ahead of Independence Day, four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists and their associates have been arrested in a drive to root out the terrorist presence in the valley region. The on-ground information accessed by the Republic TV has disclosed the mammoth suspected plan of these terrorists which was to carry out attacks at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi. The planning included collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of JeM in Kashmir valley and planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country.
Jem terrorists arrested till now and the chain of network
- It is pertinent to mention that the chain of arrests started with Muntazir Manzoor from whom one pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered. His truck used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley was also seized.
- The second terrorist that was arrested was identified as Touseef Ahmed Shah from the Shopian district of Kashmir. He was tasked by Jaish commander Shahid and another Jaish terrorist by the name Abrar in Pakistan to take up an accommodation in Jammu which he did. He was then asked to procure a second-hand motorcycle for causing an IED blast at Jammu. The IED for this purpose would be dropped by a drone. Touseef was arrested before he could complete this task.
- Jahangir Ahmed Bhat, the third terrorist who was arrested was a fruit merchant from Kashmir who constantly remained in touch with Shahid of Jaish in Pakistan and had introduced Ijahgar Khan to him. He was further doing recruitment for Jaish in Kashmir valley and in the rest of the country.
- Ijahar khan was the fourth suspect arrested in the case who disclosed that the Jaish commander in Pakistan by the name of Munazir had asked him to collect weapons from near Amritsar which would be dropped by a drone. He was also asked by Jaish to do reconnaissance of the Panipat oil refinery which he did and sent videos to Pakistan. He was then tasked to do the reconnaissance of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi but was arrested before he could accomplish this task.