Four JeM Terrorists Who Planned To Attack Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Site Arrested

In a major success to the Jammu and Kashmir force right ahead of Independence Day, four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists and their associates have been arrested in a drive to root out the terrorist presence in the valley region. The on-ground information accessed by the Republic TV has disclosed the mammoth suspected plan of these terrorists which was to carry out attacks at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi. The planning included collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of JeM in Kashmir valley and planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country.

Jem terrorists arrested till now and the chain of network