Four Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident In Jharkhand

Four persons were killed and three injured when their SUV overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said. The road accident occurred at Chrahi at about 6.30 am. "Four people were killed and three were injured after an SUV carrying seven people overturned near UP More," Charhi Police Station in-charge Vikram Kumar told PTI.

The SUV was coming from Bihar and was on its way to Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh, Kumar said. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.