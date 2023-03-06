Four Killed, Four Injured In Blast At Illegal Firecracker Factory In Odisha

At least four people were killed and four others were critically injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Odisha's Khurda district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhusandapur village in Tangi area, around 40 km from Bhubaneswar, when firecrackers were being manufactured at a house for the upcoming Holi festival, a police officer said.

The house where the illegal firecracker unit was located was completely gutted in the incident.

Fire brigade personnel took some time to douse the blaze and rescue the people.

Four people died on the spot and four others sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said, adding their condition is stated to be serious.

Khurda district Collector K Sudarshan Chakrobarty said that only one body has been identified so far.

"Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. No permission was taken from the administration for manufacturing firecrackers in the house," he added.