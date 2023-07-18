Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Terror Associates Arrested In The Budgam District Of J&K

Terror associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit were arrested in the Beerwah area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation carried out by police officials and Indian Army (62 RR). The terrorists were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi, and Abrar Ahmad Malik. All of them are the residents of Beerwah of central Kashmir, police confirmed. "Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. We have taken those in our custody as case records for further investigation,” a police official told Republic.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. On July 14, the National Investigation Agency arrested two 'Over Ground Workers' involved with Kashmiri terror groups. NIA called it a major breakthrough in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case.

As per the central probe agency, the duo identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib, 20, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab, 35, of Shopian district in south Kashmir, was working for Pakistan-based Commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organisations that include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others. In a probe, it was found that both the accused were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based Commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications.

On July 13, terrorists shot at and injured three migrant labourers in Gagran village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Two masked terrorists barged into the rented residence of these migrant labourers around 8.45 pm and fired upon them with a pistol. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack in which three people were injured. Protests were held in the Shopian calling for an end to the 'bloodshed'. Slogans were raised against the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF, offshoot of LeT) that had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The locals present during the protest voiced serious concern about the game plan of the terrorists and their masters across the border in selectively targeting the peace-loving civilians and urged police to take strict action against the terror outfit responsible for the attack.