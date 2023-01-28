Four Members Of Family Found Dead Due To Asphyxiation In J&K's Ramban

A family of four members died due to asphyxiation in Jammu & Kashmir's Balihote, Tehsil Ramban, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban on Saturday, January 28. News agency ANI quoted the Deputy Commissioner as saying, "Four members of a family found dead due to asphyxiation in Balihote, Tehsil Ramban."

Asphyxiation is caused when the body does not get an ample amount of oxygen. It could lead to loss of consciousness, brain injury, or even death.

Similar cases of deaths due to asphyxiation

In early January, five labourers at a rice sheller in Chhahar village of Sunam constituency, Sangrur, died due to asphyxiation. The incident took place after the victims kept the burning hearth inside their room in the shelter where they used to work. The deceased have been identified as Sachin, Karan, Anant Kumar, Aradhye, and Satlalan.

In another incident that took place around the same period, three people in Rajasthan, including a child, lost their lives after asphyxiation due to smoke of a makeshift fireplace in Churu.

Last year in December, an eight-month-old girl and her maternal uncle, who were sleeping with a burning 'Angithi' inside the room died due to suffocation in Chaudhary Mohalla in Ward 5, Taraori.