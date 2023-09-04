Four Members Of Family Killed In Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Slams State Government

Four members of a family, including two women were killed by a gang in Tiruppur on Sunday evening. Police stated that Senthil Kumar, 47 who owned a wholesale rice shop in Kallakinaru near Palladam had questioned a group of men, who were consuming liquor on his land which led to an argument between Kumar and miscreants. The accused drunk people ultimately attacked him with sickles.

Looking at him getting beaten, the shop owner's family members also arrived for his rescue but they came under the brutal attack and all four died on the spot. The police identified the members as Mohanraj, Rathinambal, and Pushpavathi.

On receiving the information about the same, the neighbours and the Palladam police reached the spot and then the body of Senthil Kumar was sent for a post-mortem at Palladam Government Hospital. However, the villagers later retorted to protest and did not allow the cops to take the bodies of the three others.

Police suspect that Venkadesan alias Kutty, who used to work in Kumar's shop a few years ago was involved in the murder.

State BJP chief K Annamalai condems murder

Meanwhile, slamming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's government, state BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the incident and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express grief.

He wrote, "I was deeply shocked to hear the news that Mr. Mohanraj, Chairman of Palladam Assembly Pongalure West Union Madapur Panchayat Branch at BJP Tamil Nadu was killed by anti-social elements along with his family for drinking alcohol in a residential area. Mr. Mohan Raj has brutally hacked to death his brother, mother, and Siddhi. My deepest condolences to the family of brother Mohanraj. How many more civilians will have to die so that the liquor dealers of the DMK government can make money by opening street after street liquor shops and encouraging the sale of unregulated liquor?

He added, "When one murder is happening in Tamil Nadu every day and law and order is in disarray, isn't the Chief Minister MK Stalin ashamed to advertise himself as the number one Chief Minister, holding the police responsible for it. I urge that the culprits be found quickly and strict action be taken and the police, whose hands are tied, be freed from the clutches of the ruling party and allowed to do their work and ensure the safety of the public."