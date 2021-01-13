'Four More COVID Vaccines In Works, May Receive Emergency Authorization': Health Ministry

After Bharat Biotech’s indigenous 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute of India’s 'Covishield' vaccines got approval against Covid-19 that will drive the countries vaccination programme, four more vaccines are being developed in the country. According to the Health ministry, Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V, Biological E and Gennova are other vaccines and manufacturers that are currently in an advanced clinical trials stage and their makers may approach the drug controller for emergency use authorisation.

On Tuesday, While addressing a press briefing India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reportedly said that India could see more vaccines after regulatory approvals, as these vaccine makers could also be given an emergency use authorisation from the Indian drug regulator.

READ | China To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines Free Of Charge, Says Official

Zydus Cadilla’s Zy-Cov-D

This Ahmedabad-based company has completed its Phase 2 trials in India in December last year and has received the nod from DCGI to begin its Phase 3 trials. Zydus Cadilla claims that its vaccine is easy to store, transport and inject.

READ | South Africa To Store COVID-19 Vaccines From India At Secret Place For Fear Of Theft, Black Market Sales

Sputnik V

Sputnik V completed it's Phase 2 trials and phase 3 trials are still going on. The vaccine has been claimed to be 91.4 per cent effective in providing protection against Covid-19 and has demonstrated 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID cases.

READ | Brazil's Bolsonaro Asks PM Modi To Speed Up Delivery Of COVID-19 Vaccines​​​​​​​

Biological E

This Hyderabad-based company is currently working on a protein-based vaccine. At present Phase 1 human trial are underway. According to the health ministry estimates, Biological E’s Phase 2 trials may begin in March 2021.

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited

This Pune-based company is India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that can be stored at 2-8°C. Phase 1 trial of this vaccine is completed and Phase 2 trial could begin in March.

READ | Centre Announces Nationwide COVID Vaccine Rollout On Jan 16 After 2 Successful 'dry Runs'

Nationwide COVID Vaccine Rollout On Jan 16

After two successful vaccine 'dry run', the Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January after forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, said government sources on January 9. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination.