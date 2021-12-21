Four More Omicron Cases Reported In Telangana

Four more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 24.

Of the four new Omicron cases, three are passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while one is contact of a positive case, a state health department bulletin said.

It said the outcome of 13 samples is awaited over their Omicron status.

Meanwhile, Telangana today reported 172 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,892, while the death toll rose to 4,016 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 86, followed by Ranga Reddy (20) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 188 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,72,251.

The number of active cases was 3,625, the bulletin said.

It said 39,919 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,93,58,335.

The samples tested per million population were 7,88,778.

