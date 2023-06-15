Cyclone Biparjoy: Four Navy Ships, P8i & Dornier Aircraft Ex-Hansa On Standby

Why You're Reading This: As the severe cyclone Biparjoy approached the coastal cities of Gujarat, the Indian Armed Forces swiftly mobilised their resources and personnel, exemplifying their commitment to safeguard lives and provide assistance during times of crisis.

3 Things You Should Know:

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat on Thursday evening, with gusts reaching up to 150 KMPH, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It has been deemed to have extensive damaging potential.

According to the state government, more than 74,000 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state have been evacuated.

The coordinated efforts of the Navy, Air Force, Army, and paramilitary forces will ensure timely rescue and relief operations, mitigating the impact of the cyclone on the affected regions.

Indian Navy positioned ships to provide relief before the cyclone makes landfall

The Indian Navy, at the forefront of the relief operations, positioned four ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, ready to be deployed at a moment's notice. Additionally, five relief teams stationed at Porbandar and Okha, along with 15 relief teams at Valsura, were prepared to provide aid and support to the civil authorities. Helicopters stationed at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai remained on standby for immediate transportation to Gujarat.

The Navy's P8i and Dornier aircraft, stationed at Hansa and Goa, are on standby to perform aerial reconnaissance and transport relief material and personnel. Additional humanitarian aid and relief materials have been kept ready for embarkation at short notice. Collaborating closely with the state government and civil authorities, the Western Naval Command and area headquarters played a vital role in providing relief during this contingency event.

Preparedness of Armed Forces

The Indian Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, reviewed the preparedness of the armed forces for Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. In a tweet, he assured that the armed forces are ready to assist the civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency arising from the cyclone.

Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.



The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2023

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also played a crucial role in the rescue operations and evacuation efforts. NDRF teams were actively involved in coordinating with state authorities, assisting in the safe evacuation of more than 44,000 people from coastal and low-lying areas to government shelter homes. Their physical efforts, combined with awareness campaigns conducted alongside the IMD, helped ensure that people in the coastal regions knew what to do when the cyclone made landfall.

In anticipation of Cyclone Biporjoy, the Border Security Force promptly coordinated with civil authorities and mobilised necessary resources for rescue operations. As part of their comprehensive efforts, the BSF relocated 50 villagers from Village Gunao, near the Jakhau coast, to the nearby Coastal Outpost, ensuring their safety and well-being.

The BSF assists civilians in Gunao by providing food and helping them evacuate to the nearby Coastal outposts (Image: BSF)

Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force, through its South Western Command, showcased its preparedness and response mechanism for Cyclone Biparjoy. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, visited AF Station Bhuj, accompanied by local representatives. He was briefed about the high state of preparedness and the setup of the Base Disaster Management Cell for the cyclone by AOC Air Cmde KJ Singh.

While on tour to review the preparedness and the response mechanism for #CycloneBiparjoy Union Minister for #healthandFamilyWelfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited AF Station Bhuj on 14 Jun 23 along with Mr. Vinod Chhavda (#MPBhuj) and Mr Harshad Patel (i/c #Kutch region) pic.twitter.com/czwjHNIRB3 — C PRO South Western Air Command (@SWAC_IAF) June 14, 2023

Similarly, the Indian Army's Golden Katar Division had rescue and relief teams stationed at various strategic locations, including Dhrangadhara, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Vadodara. The army's columns are prepositioned and geared up for an immediate response to assist the local population in the affected areas, demonstrating their commitment to protecting and supporting the people.

The Indian Army displays humanitarian assistance and relief materials. (Image: Southern Command/Indian Army)

Also, the Indian Coast Guard's North West region in Gujarat successfully evacuated 50 personnel from the Oil Rig 'Key Singapore', which was located 40 kilometres seaward from Dwarka, On June 13. This operation was carried out through seven sorties conducted overnight using ICG ALH aircraft and the ship Shoor.