Four new cases take Arunachal's COVID tally to 55,328

Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported four new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 55,328, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seven people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,030.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.46 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 18 active cases. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Namsai at three, West Kameng at two, Tawang and East Siang districts at one each.

Over 12.03 lakh samples, including 148 on Thursday, have been tested for COVID-19, Jampa said adding that the positivity rate stood at 2.7 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,53,321 people have been inoculated so far. PTI UPL BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)