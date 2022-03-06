Four New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 10,024

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,024 as four more persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

One more patient was cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,888.

The Union Territory did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case on Friday.

Currently, there are seven active cases in the archipelago, the official said.

Altogether, 6,08,061 people have been inoculated with 3,03,193 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines.

At least 23,211 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised. The number of people who have received the precautionary dose of vaccines so far stood at 8,877, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.02 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.43 per cent, he said.

