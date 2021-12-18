Four new cases take Nagaland’s COVID tally to 32,169

Kohima, Dec 18 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases increasing the caseload to 32,169, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll in the north-eastern state remained at 701 as no new fatality was recorded for the second consecutive day, he said.

The state now has 84 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,069 patients have migrated to other states.

Three more patients were cured of the disease on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries to 30,315.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said 13,27,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,56,904 people till Friday. PTI NBS SBN MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)