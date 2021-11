Four new cases take Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally to 32,211

Gangtok, Nov 27 (PTI) Sikkim has reported four more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 32,211, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The Himalayan state had reported nine fresh infections on Friday.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll stood at 403, with no fatalities reported in the past 48 hours.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered three, while South Sikkim accounted for one.

Sikkim has 114 active cases, while 31,354 people have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altogether 340 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim tested 319 samples taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,69,717.

The state's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood 1.2 per cent, while the recovery ratio remained at 98.4 per cent. PTI KDK SBN MM MM

