Four Of Navi Mumbai Firm Booked For Duping 250 Persons Of Rs 1.71 Cr On Promise Of Job In Singapore

Police have registered a case against four persons operating a firm in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area for allegedly cheating 250 persons to the tune of Rs 1.7 crore on the promise of giving them jobs in Singapore, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by some of the victims.

"In the complaint, the victims said that between August and September 2023, the accused persons belonging to the GSOS Overseas Placement OPC Pvt Ltd promised jobs to them at a hotel in Singapore. The firm collected money from each victim for it," senior inspector Tanveer Sheikh of APMC police station said.

"A total of Rs 1.75 crore were paid to the agency by the victims. Despite waiting for days, there was no progress on the front and when the victims enquired with the agency personnel about it, they gave evasive replies. Following that, the job aspirants approached the police," he said.

The four accused, identified as Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Ansari, Leena Arora, Punit Arora and Vickey Joseph, were booked for cheating, he added.