Four People Die As Hardware Store In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad Catches Fire

Four members of a family died in a fire in Maharashtra’s Purnanagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad of the Pune district on Wednesday, August 30. Fire gutted an electric hardware shop on the ground floor of a residential building in the wee hours.

The incident took place at 5.25 am in the shop located in the Pooja Heights Building at PurnaNagar in Chikhli area.

"So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

"The blaze has been extinguished and the cooling process is on," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13).

According to the officials, a short-circuit may have caused the fire. The exact reason is yet to be determined and an investigation has been launched.

This is a developing story