On A Train With 'Home Quarantine' Stamp? 6 Vadodara-bound Persons Deboarded At Borivali

The Western Railways on Thursday morning deboarded 6 passengers from the Saurashtra Express with Home Quarantine stamps on the back of their palms. According to the reports, the 6 passengers with a travel history to Singapore had boarded the train from Mumbai Central station for Vadodara and were made to deboard at Borivali station. The 6 passengers were later attended by the Deputy SS and a Doctor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra government had instructed authorities to stamp people who have been placed under 'home quarantine' for suspected exposure to the COVID-19.

Four people with 'Home Quarantine' stamps deboarded from Train at Palghar

Earlier on Wednesday, 4 people with the 'Home Quarantine Stamp' on their hands were deboarded from the Garib Rath train in Palghar. Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway informed that the individuals with the stamp had flown in from Germany and were suspected to have COVID-19. He added that the passengers were heading to Surat but were deboarded as they were defying protocol.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Thursday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has risen to 182. Three deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

