Four police personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The Director-General of Police Kamal Nayan Choube said that the Maoist group responsible for the attack has been identified and appropriate action will be taken against them. The DGP assured that the police will take enough security measures to ensure smooth elections in Jharkhand. Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in five phases from 30 November with counting on 23 December.