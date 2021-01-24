Four Terror Tunnels In Five Months Exposes State Terrorism Policy Of Pakistan: IG BSF

Abetting and sponsoring terrorism into the Indian soil is not a new thing, which Pakistan is known for, but post abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan is totally rattled and finding new ways to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir. In a major success for the Border Security Force, alert troops foiled another attempt by the Pakistani side to push into terrorists into the Indian territory using a terror tunnel. BSF jawans while patrolling noticed that a tunnel like structure has been dug up in the Pansar area of Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district.

“On specific intelligence inputs BSF detects another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu in the series of anti tunneling drive in the wee hours of today . The tunnel has been detected between BP number 14 and 15 . Pakistan BOPs are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-kothe (Distt Sakargarh). The tunnel is approx 150 Mtrs long and 30 Ft deep. BSF troops dugged it out during their continued and persistent effort.”, BSF said in its statement.

It further added that BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying load of weapons & ammunition in June 2020 in the same area. BSF troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in Nov 2019 wherein BSF troops had fired upon the party trying to infiltrate into India.

The tunnel started from the Shakar Garh area of Pakistan which is the house to the Pakistan’s terror launch pads and opened up in the Pansar area of the Kathua district.Pakistani side is nowadays posing a triple challenge to the BSF as apart from the fence guard, the BSF now has to tackle the terror tunnels as well as the weapon dropping via drones.