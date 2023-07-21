Four-year Old Child In Kozhikode Diagnosed With Japanese Encephalitis

A four-year-old child has been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis in Kerala's Kozhikode. The four-year-old boy tested positive for the infection, which was confirmed in a lab test at Department of Microbiology at Government Medical College, Kozhikode. Samples have been sent to the Pune Institute of Virology.

The young boy was admitted showing symptoms of high fever, headache and severe neck pain on July 15. "Japanese Enciphilites spreads through mosquito bites and children are most commonly affected by it," stated Dr Maya Sudhakar, Assistant Professor from the microbiology department of the Government Medical College.

The child is a resident of Chevarambalam in Chevayur, a kilometer away from the Government Medical College. "Since the fatality rate of the infection is high, the health department will have to start measures to disinfect the area where the spread occurred," she said.

According to Dr Sudhakar, the treatment for Japanese encephalitis is symptomatic. "The incubation period of the virus is from 5- 7 days. The fatality rate can be reduced with early treatment." She also pointed out that there is no reason to panic as the infection is not transmissible. "It can only spread through mosquito bites," adding that treatment for it is supportive to relieve symptoms and stabilise the patient.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that fatality rate among those with encephalitis can be as high as 30%. Permanent neurologic or psychiatric sequelae can occur in 30%–50% of those with encephalitis. The disease's etymology comes as it was first diagnosed in Japan in 1871.

In 2022, Assam witnessed an outbreak of Japanese encephalitis that led to over 63 deaths infecting over 300. Over 103 children died of it in Bihar in 2019.