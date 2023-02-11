Four-year-old Girl Raped By Neighbour In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Accused Absconding

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Srivastava said the incident took place on Friday.

The accused, 21-year-old Ankur, is absconding. He has been booked and efforts are on to arrest him, the official said.

