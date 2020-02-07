Four-year-old Kidnapped From Delhi For 4.5L, Sold Thrice, Recovered In UP

A four-year-old boy was kidnapped from Delhi last week and sold thrice after being kidnapped at the behest of a couple who paid Rs 4.5 lakh for the job. The couple who had paid for the job wanted a "healthy" child since their biological son was allegedly physically disabled. The four-year-old was finally rescued from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

Read: 2 held for kidnapping two-year-old boy

The little boy was kidnapped when he was playing outside his home in north Delhi''s Bhalswa Dairy on January 21. The police said that the boy lives with his parents in Bhalswa Dairy. After he went missing, his mother approached the police after which a kidnapping case was registered and the police began their trail.

Read: Kolkata man run over while trying to save his daughter-in-law from being kidnapped: Police

Four-year-old sold thrice

After the police scanned the CCTV, they found out a 28-year-old woman who belonged to the same neighbourhood named Rummy had kidnapped the baby. Following her trail, it was revealed that the baby had been given off to a man named Kapil, who lived in Hapur. When the police tracked down Kapil, he stated that he had already sold the child to another man after which Kapil and his wife, were taken into custody.

Read: Two-month-old baby girl 'kidnapped' from residence in city

Child purchased for 4.5lakh

The police arrested Kapil and his wife and they said that they had sold the child to a man on whose demand they had outsourced the work to Rummy. While the man could not be tracked down, the police were able to track down the couple who had originally asked for the job and had purchased the child for Rs 4.5 lakh. The husband is absconding while the wife, Sunita, has been arrested. The police are still investigating the matter to check if this was a part of a larger child-lifting racket or not. The four-year-old has been rescued.

Read: 2 Thane schoolgirls foil kidnap bid by man-woman duo in car

Read: Australian student says he was kidnapped by secret police in North Korea

(With Agency Inputs; Image credits-PTI)