Four Youths Die While Fishing In Jharkhand Dam

Four youngsters died while fishing in a dam in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Friday.

As per preliminary investigation, the four youths hailing from Nayakhad village died due to suffocation after getting trapped in the supply pipe of Bhabni Khad Dam, Banshidhar Nagar Sub-divisional Police Officer Pramod Kumar Kesri said.

The four deceased, along with five others, had gone to the dam for fishing on Thursday night.

The four youngsters – identified as Bablu Oraon (25), Anil Oraon (25), Amresh Oraon (17) and Nagendra Oraon (22) – entered the 50-feet-long supply pipe with fishing nets.

When they did not come out even after a long time, others raised an alarm, following which officials reached the spot and brought them out.

However, doctors at a nearby hospital declared them brought dead, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

