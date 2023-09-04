Fourteen Grams Of Heroin Seized In Assam, 2 Arrested

BSF and Karimganj district police in a joint operation arrested one person. They seized one pistol, and 143 grams of heroin from their possession. The arrest was made in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday Night.

About 14 grams of heroin seized in Assam’s Karimganj

Police along with BSF immediately set up naka checking at Badarpur area. They intercepted a vehicle and during the search of the vehicle, five soap cases containing 143 grams of heroin and one .22mm pistol were recovered. Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that they also apprehended two persons. A case has been registered in connection with this and police are further investigating the case.