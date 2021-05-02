West Bengal
Fourth Batch Of COVID Aid From US Lands In Delhi, 1.25 Lakh Vials Of Remdesivir Received

As India battles the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, another special flight from the US with essential supplies landed in Delhi on Sunday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
US

MEAINDIA/ Twitter


In a key development, the flight from the United States carrying 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir landed in India on Sunday. The US has continuously been sending essentials to the country via flight, and this was the fourth flight that landed in the country with the essentials, the first and the second flight landed on April 30 while the third flight landed on May 1. The help holds relevance at a time the country is registering over 4-lakh cases every day, leading to a dearth of essentials. 

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of the fourth flight. "4th flight from the U.S.A. arrives carrying 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir. Welcome this support," he wrote. 

The United States has said it is delivering emergency COVID-19 supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to support its partners in India. In addition to the US government, the state governments in the US, private companies, non-government organizations, and thousands of Americans from across the country have also mobilized to deliver vital oxygen, related equipment, and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline health care workers and the people of India most affected during the current outbreak.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," an official statement from the US government read.

COVID-19 tally in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that in the last 24 hours, 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases have been reported. MoHFW further informed that 3,689 deaths - the highest number of deaths so far and 3,07,865 discharges have also been recorded. 

 India so far has recorded over 1,95,57,457 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,59,92,271 have successfully recovered and 2,15,542 have died.

(Credit-MEAINDIA/ Twitter)

