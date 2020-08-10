Fourth Dimension Media Announces Chapter 2 Of 'Unlocking Media In Tamil Nadu' On Aug 21

Chapter one on Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu took place on 29th Jul’20, the reach and the response for the E-Conclave was tremendous. With more confidence and pride Fourth Dimension Media announces its second edition on Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu on 21st Aug’20 and anticipates it to be much bigger and better.

Fourth Dimension Media once again proved that they are unstoppable and they don’t fear exploring new platforms. Along with the success list, South Indian Media Summit of 2018, 2019, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019, Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu, and the recent E-Conclave on “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu – Chapter 1” they look forward to add “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu – Chapter 2”.

Extension of Chapter 1

“Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu- Chapter2” which is set to happen on August 21 at 2pm, will be an extension of Chapter 1 and the discussion will be on the unfathomable current market scenario. Lot of brands have perished and some have withstood this pandemic. Some have learnt the smart way of staying in the mind space of consumers through innovative forms of communication. This E-Conclave helps to understand the current market scenario and how to subjugate it.

Like their previous events, Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu Chapter – 2 has the most renowned speakers and the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers like Jaikishin Chhaproo - Head Media & PR, ITC Limited as a moderator, Muralidhar Thyagarajan – VP, Mindshare, Archana Aggarwal - VP Media, Airtel, Danesa Raghulal - Executive Director, Elite Foods and Innovations Group, V. Narayanan – COO, Alliance Advertising & Marketing , Balaji V – CMO, Repose Mattresses, Sarath Mohan - AGM – Marketing, ARS Steels as panelists under one roof. Get geared up to hear the speakers share their insights, views and expertise on the world of Media on 21st of August 2020.

