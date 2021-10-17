Fourth dimension media solutions is ready to roll out their next webinar on “Power of Regional Festivals” on 10th Nov’21, 2.30 pm onwards following to their successful webinars covering South India with an enthralling topic “Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive” on 2nd July’21 & “Chennai – Retail Capital of India” on 3rd Sep’21

They also have run successful E-Conclaves in the year 2020 such as “Unlocking Media in Tamil Nadu” which took place on 29th Jul’20 and the second edition of the same on 21st Aug’20. Subsequent to this “Decoding Media in Telangana” on 29th Sep’20 and “Decoding Mobile and Digital in South India” on 10th December 2020 was rolled out in 2020. In 2021 they started with the webinar on “Which of the 5 South Indian states will be the first to bounce back during festive” on 2nd July’21 & “Chennai – Retail Capital of India” on 3rd Sep’21 the reach and the response for all the E-Conclaves were tremendous and made it a great success.

Fourth Dimension have conceptualised ground events like South Indian Media Summit (2018 & 2019) in Chennai, Mobile & Digital Media Conclave 2019 in Coimbatore, Changing Media Landscape in Tamil Nadu which was held in Madurai.

Like their previous events, the creators have strived to bring the best of best speakers for the upcoming E-Conclave like Mr Abdul Razak, Director, VKC Group & Mr Anshul Agarwal, Partner, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (Zed Black) as keynote speakers and many more eminent speakers like Mr Narayanan,COO, Alliance Advertising, Mr Shriram Sanjeevi, VP - Sales & Marketing, Specsmakers India, Ms Jolene Solanki,COO, Madison Media Ultra, Mr Sashidaran,Vice President, Kalasaligam University, Dr Akshata Narain, President, AM Television P Limited as panellists and Mr Madhavan, Executive Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Executive Vice President at TVS Srichakra Limited (TVS Eurogrip) as moderator.

Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts about power and the impact of regional festivals towards advertisement. All this and more will be brainstormed in detail by our industry experts

Speaking on this Mr Shankar.B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited says, “This is a part of our flagship series, we intend to cover every aspect of regional markets and their festivities and the importance accorded by brand custodians. This we are sure will be an eye-opener for many media practitioners across India “

For further info please write to : shankar@fourdm.com

