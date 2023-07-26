Fourth Dimension Media Solutions To Present 4th South India Media Summit On August 1

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions to present its Fourth edition of South India Media Summit 2023 on Aug 1st at Marriot Convention Center - Hyderabad.

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions helps brands to transform South India as a growth market through their long-standing expertise backed by profound knowledge and deep insights of the industry. The 4th South India Media Summit will offer a platform to network with top officials from various verticals who bring along their experience and expertise from different industries all around the nation.

The Summit will be inaugurated by Her Excellency Dr (Smt) Tamilisai Soundarajan – Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Hon’ble LT. Governor of UT Puducherry.

Followed by exhaustive line-up of speakers as follows Mohit Joshi (CEO – Havas Media India), Gautham Gupta (Managing Director & CEO – Paradise Food Court Private limited), Kartekeya Myadam (Founder & chief investment officer – Richmount Ventures Family office), Praveen Choudhary (Director Sales & Marketing – Nexon Paints Pvt Ltd), Amrutha Nair (Head – Entertainment Ad sales & Strategy – Disney Star), Rana Barua (Group CEO – Havas media), Suresh Balakrishna (Chief revenue officer – The Hindu group), Vikram Sakhuja (Group CEO – Madison Media & OOH at Madison world), Shashank Anumula (Managing Director – ABR Café & Bakers Pvt Ltd), Surendar Bantia (Founder & Managing Director – Bantia Furnitures Pvt Ltd), Dr . Rohit Morlawar (Director – Homeo Care International), Kartik Sharma (Group CEO – Ominicom Media Group), Dr Kailash Katkar (Founder & Managing Director - Quick Heal technologies), VKC Razak (Managing Director - VKC group), Dr G. Vivekanand (Chairman – Visaka Industries), Mohan Chalavadi (Senior Vice President operations – Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd), Ms. Deepthi Bopaiah (CEO – Go sports Foundation), Abhishek Reddy Kankanala (The Principle Owner – Hyderbad Black Hawks & Telugu Talons), Chandrashekhara Reddy P (Senior Vice president Sales & marketing – Gemini Edilbles & Fats India Pvt Ltd), R. Venkatasubramanian ( Managing Director – Havas Play & President Investments - Havas India) Raghav Anand DV (General Manager Marketing – Bambino Pasta Food Industries Pvt Ltd), C Sarath Mohan (Business Head – Ferron Steels),Mausumi Kar (Managing Director – Motivator - Group M Media India Pvt Ltd), Shaista Sabharwal (Co-Founder – Global BoardMember & CMO - The Taplo Group , India & SA), Pritha Dasgupta (Chief Marketing Officer – Havas India), Yasmeen Jawaharali (Co – Founder Mauto Electric Mobility), Deepak Karnani (Co – founder & Director – One Native Advertising Pvt Ltd), Samapth Mohan (Founder – Ten 2 Hundred), S Divaakar (Businees Head – Olecom Media Pvt ltd (News 1st kannada), Anil Ayroor ( President – Reporter TV Network), Pankaj Belwariar (Director of Communications – SRM University (AP), Amit Bantia (Executive Director – Bantia Furnitures Pvt Ltd).

The event will kick start with sessions on leadership, Fireside Chat, Panel discussion on effective sports Marketing, and Panel discussion on power of women, There will be a fireside chat between Mr. Sashi Sinha (CEO - IPG Media Brands & Chairman – Broadcast Alliance Research Council (Barc) India, Mr. Arnab Goswami (The Managing Director and editor in chief of Republic Media Network) & Mr. Vikram Sakuja (Group CEO – Madison Media & OOH at Madison World).

You can also get insights on the rise of startups in south and role of National Media Agencies in smaller towns respectively and an enthralling talk on Mind | Body Soul by Mr Dushyant Sridhar.

“Hyderabad is a very important market in Southern India, we once again take pride in doing this event here which is first of its kind and the response is overwhelming,” says Shankar. B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media.