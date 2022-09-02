Fourth Dimension Media’s South India Digital Summit 2022 In Coimbatore On 4th November

Fourth Dimension Media Solutions is all set to host the first edition of their ‘South India Digital Summit’ on November 4th, 2022, in Coimbatore at The Residency Towers from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Fourth dimension are regional story-tellers who help transform India as a growth market for the brand through their deep understanding of the markets and their varied experience which is backed with immense data. They have successfully rolled out South India Media Summit previously and all the three editions were super hits. With these huge successes they have now planned to roll out their next event covering the digital world, South India Digital Summit.



South India Digital Summit 2022, is set to showcase Digital medium, in a global light with an exceptional line-up of speakers and topics. Every aspect of the summit has been well thought out, to ensure that all sessions are interesting and informative to the audience. This summit provides a one of its kind opportunity by allowing the audience to engage in some interesting discussion.

The event will witness some of the best speakers are:

Rajiv.C, Founder and CEO, Green Gold Animation (Chotta Bheem), Gowthaman Ragothaman – CEO, Aqilliz, Pratik Shah - Founder, Specsmakers, J.Jayaprakash Babu – CEO, Sheenlac Paints Ltd., Monaz Todywalla - CEO, PHD India, Anisha Iyer - CEO, OMD India, Mr.Sreenath Vishnu - MD, Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd, Arjun Ranga - Partner, NR Group and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, Anil Ayroor – Group CEO, Insight Media (Flowers TV), Jai Lala - CEO, Zenith Optimedia, Sudahsnhu – CMO – Quickheal technologies, Ajay Gupte CEO – Wavemaker, LS Krishnan – Director Whisper Media, Swathy Rohit – Founder Health Basix, Balaji – CMO – Repose Mattresses to name a few.

The summit will get to see insights from LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research on ‘Digital Uprising in South India’ and Shri. Dushyant Sridhar – Scholar and Speaker is to speak on ‘Power of Thoughts’.

Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts about the above-mentioned topics. All this and more will be brainstormed in detail by our industry experts on 4th November @ The Residency Towers, Coimbatore.

Speaking on this Mr Shankar. B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited says, “After the super success of South India Media Summit in Chennai, we were flooded with clients and agencies to do a session on Digital in Rest of Tamil Nadu. We couldn’t think of a better place than Coimbatore which is the hub for most of the Media brands across South India, thus this was born”