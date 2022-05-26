Fourth Dimension Media’s “South India Media Summit 2022’ To Be Held On July 27 In Chennai

Following the success of the first and second editions of the South India Media Summit – in 2018 & 2019, the Fourth Dimension Media is all set to roll out the third edition of the South India Media Summit. This year's “South India Media Summit - 2022’ is scheduled to take place on July 27 in Chennai at Taj Coromandel from 10 am. This year's summit is set to showcase Media in a global light with an exceptional line-up of speakers and topics. The first and second editions of the South India Media Summit were held in the years 2018 and 2019, the third edition was postponed due to the pandemic witnessed in the past two years.

According to the press release, the event will witness some of the industry’s biggest captains including Razack, Managing Director of VKC Group, Dr.Sanjai George, CEO, Manjilas Foodtech ( Double Horse Brand ), Dr.Kailash Katkar, Founder, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Mr.Nishant Chandran, Founder, Tender Cuts, Mr.Kartik Sarma, CEO, OMG Group, Ms.Monaz, CEO, PHD India, Mr.Murugan, CEO, Southern Health Foods ( Manna ), PR Sateesh, CEO, MMTV, Mr.Anil A, COO, Insight Media ( Flowers TV and 24 ), Mr.Ankam Ravi, CEO, VIL Media, Ms.Vaishnavi Gaddam, Executive Director VIL Media, Mr.Angad Singh, Director, Syscom Stabilizers, and Mohit Joshi, CEO Havas Media Group.

South India Media Summit 2022

Since their previous summits were a huge hit, this edition of the summit is expected to be a unique and enriching experience for the audience. Every aspect of the summit has been well thought out, to ensure that all sessions are interesting and informative to the audience. Akin to last year this year’s discussions have electrifying topics to discuss, debate, and guide the audience that has captivated the views of the industry and general public at large. All the topics will be discussed in detail by the industry experts on July 27.

Speaking on this, Shankar B, Chief Executive Officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions (P) Limited said, “ South India Media Summit has always been our flagship property and we are delighted, thrilled, and excited to present to the fraternity with some real big names and key learnings. This year the event has taken a different shape together with more than 30 odd speakers across India, am sure this will be a great learning for all of us”.

(Image: Fourth Dimension Media Solutions)