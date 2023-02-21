Indo-Uzbekistan 4th Joint Military Exercise 'Dustlik' Begins; Know All About The War Drill

The joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Uzbekistan Army started on Monday in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The joint drill under the name "DUSTLIK" is in its 4th edition, in which 45 soldiers each from Uzbekistan and India are participating. The first edition of the exercise was conducted in Uzbekistan in November 2019.

According to the Indian Defense Ministry, this joint drill is being held to promote positive relations between both armies. The Indian Army contingent consists of troops from an infantry battalion from the Garhwal Rifles Regiment.

The drill will be held for 14 days, and it will focus on joint counter-terrorist operations in mountainous and semi-urban scenarios under a UN mandate. Notably, the military exercise will include field training exercises, combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations and culminate with a validation exercise. Both sides will be jointly trained to plan and execute a series of tactical drills on how to neutralise and handle threats.

Also, this exercise will impart training to the soldiers on how to exploit new-generation equipment and technology for conducting joint operations. In this training, the major focus will be on increasing interoperability between forces. "The bonhomie, esprit-de-corps, and goodwill generated during the exercise will go a long way in further strengthening the bonds between both armies by enabling understanding of each other’s organisation and methodology of conducting various operations," the army said in a statement.

What is 'Dustlik'? When did it start?

The inaugural Indo-Uzbekistan Joint Field Training Exercise "DUSTLIK-2019" started on November 4 and culminated on November 13, 2019, after 10 days of joint training. The first edition was held at Uzbekistan’s Chirchiq Training Area. The joint training was focused on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations (CI/CT Ops) in an urban scenario as well as the exchange of expertise on skills at arms.

The second edition of the exercise was held at the Foreign Training Node in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, from March 10 to 19, 2021. The third edition of Exercise Dustlik was conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan, from March 22 to 19, 2022.

It is pertinent to note here that "Dustlik" holds a strong significance in the bilateral relations of Uzbekistan and India. It shows the strong resolve of both nations in countering terrorism. The objective of this joint operation is to enhance cooperation, understanding, and interoperability between the two armies.

