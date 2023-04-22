Fourth Suicide Case From IIT Madras, 2nd Year B Tech Student Found Dead In Campus

In yet another incident, a second-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide in a hostel room on Friday. This is shockingly the fourth case of suicide reported in the last three months from the premier academic institution, IIT Madras, and the twelfth since 2018. "The body was taken for autopsy, and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus," said an officer of the Chennai Police.

"The institute has lost one of its own, and the professional community has lost a good student. The reason for the demise is unknown. Police are investigating. The parents have been informed," a statement from the IIT read.

The institute urged everyone to respect the privacy of the student’s family. "IIT Madras is taking all possible measures to proactively identify and help students under stress. We will continue to keep strengthening these measures," the statement added.

Further Investigation is underway.

Fourth Case of IIT Madras Suicide

Earlier, on April 2, police reported that a PhD student from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide in his room in Velachery, Tamil Nadu. The student was 32 years old and a native of West Bengal.

On March 14, this year, a third-year student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras committed suicide in his hostel room. In February, another research scholar from Maharashtra died by suicide at IIT-Madras.