Fractured Trust: Government Doctor Arrested For Taking Bribe To Treat Patient In Kerala

A senior orthopedic doctor working at Kerala's Thrissur Government Medical College was allegedly caught red-handed by the State Vigilance Department while receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a patient in exchange for timely treatment. Dr. Sherry Isaac, an orthopedic specialist at the Medical College, was arrested on Tuesday evening. The evidence of hidden currency allegedly tumbled out when the Vigilance officials found around Rs 15 lakh of unaccounted cash hidden at his home in various spots. Some of the cash was separately kept in multiple envelopes.

Vigilance sources told Republic that some of the notes were found with worn-out rubber bands. Many soiled notes were also recovered. According to the officials, the envelopes were found hidden in the kitchen area of the doctor's residence. After the sleuths discovered chunks of cash, a money-counting machine was brought in. The team also found Rs 2,000 notes as well as denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 200.

Doctor refused treatment without bribe

The arrests were made at 4 PM when a woman patient hailing from Palakkad had sought treatment at the medical college. The doctor demanded money from her husband to be paid for the assurance of timely treatment. In the first instance, he was unable to pay the bribe due to which it is alleged that the doctor postponed the surgical intervention. He also alleged that the surgery was postponed multiple times due to non-payment. Finally, when he relented, Dr. Sherry asked him to deliver the money to his home where he does private consultations. The man informed the vigilance dept and under the team lead by Dy SP Paul, the doctor was caught red-handed using the phenolphthalein smear test.