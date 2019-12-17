The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

French Ambassador: Not Apt For Any Foreign Country To Comment On Domestic Law In India

General News

Emmanuel said that France did not change the rating of India nor have issued any action although an advisory was issued to avoid certain places due to protests.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is India's internal matter and that it was not apt for any foreign country to comment on domestic laws right now. He said that France believes in freedom of religion and his country is monitoring the situation.  

Though an advisory was issued to avoid certain places due to disturbances to French citizens travelling in India, Emmanuel said that France did not change the rating of India nor have issued any action. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES