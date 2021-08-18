France Confirms Evacuating 21 Indian Nationals From Kabul; EAM Jaishankar Thanks Envoy

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Wednesday confirmed the evacuation of 21 Indian nationals from Kabul. According to Lenain, two French evacuation flights had flown out of Kabul on Tuesday carrying these Indian nationals. The French envoy confirmed the evacuated Indians to be part of the elite Gurkhas working for the French Embassy. Lenain said that both India and France are now actively coordinating evacuation situations in the war-torn country.

France confirms evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul

According to the French officials, the flights carrying these Indian nationals landed in Paris yesterday. “The first French evacuation flight from Kabul yesterday included 21 Indian nationals: the elite Gurkhas who were ensuring security of the French Embassy,” Emmanuel Lenain tweeted. The information comes as a relief amid the rising demand for evacuating citizens from Kabul.

In the following tweet, the envoy also confirmed that the action followed the discussion between India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. Lenain informed that the two ministers have had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation. The two officials had earlier confirmed holding talks regarding the Afghanistan situation on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. EAM Jaishankar took to Twitter, to thank Jean-Yves Le Drian for evacuating the Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris.

EAM Jaishankar says 'It was a complicated task to evacuate Indian nationals'

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar said in a statement that the evacuation of the Indian ambassador and other staff members of the embassy was a difficult and complicated exercise. He also assured that the Indian government is making its best efforts to vacate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan. The statement came soon after the Indian Air Force successfully evacuated 150 Indian nationals, including the Indian ambassador and staff members of the Indian embassy in Kabul amid rising tension under the Taliban regime.

The EAM had also informed that the operating status of Kabul airport is the biggest challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan. The EAM had confirmed discussing the evacuation situation in the war-torn country with India’s allies, including the US Secretary of State John Kerry. Earlier, the US officials had informed holding talks with various countries including India and France, regarding the same.

IMAGE: ANI/ AP/ PTI