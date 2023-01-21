France-India Navies End 21st VARUNA Exercise; French Envoy Stresses On 'strong' Ties

Quick links:
India and France conducted the 21st edition of Varuna, the bilateral naval exercise, at the Western Seaboard. The exercise began on January 16.
In the 5-day exercise, participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier, integral helicopters & MiG29K were seen.
The 'VARUNA' event involved advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.
VARUNA, as an exercise, helps both countries to grow by exchanging each other's wise practices. It also leads to operational level talks between countries for cooperation in good sea order.
The Aim of VARUNA joint exercise is to prepare crews of these two Indian Ocean nations to face a variety of challenges together, mobilising their anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft assets.