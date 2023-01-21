Last Updated:

France-India Navies End 21st VARUNA Exercise; French Envoy Stresses On 'strong' Ties

India and France Navies concluded the 21st edition of Varuna, the bilateral naval exercise, at the Western Seaboard.

Abheet Sajwan
India and France held VARUNA exercise
Image: ANI

India and France conducted the 21st edition of Varuna, the bilateral naval exercise, at the Western Seaboard. The exercise began on January 16. 

VARUNA saw participation of indigenous carriers
Image: ANI

In the 5-day exercise, participation of indigenous guided missile stealth destroyer INS Chennai, INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier, integral helicopters & MiG29K were seen.

VARUNA event involved defence exercises
Image: ANI

The 'VARUNA' event involved advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.

VARUNA exercise helps both countries to grow
Image: ANI

VARUNA, as an exercise, helps both countries to grow by exchanging each other's wise practices. It also leads to operational level talks between countries for cooperation in good sea order. 

VARUNA aims at preparing crews to work together
Image: ANI

The Aim of VARUNA joint exercise is to prepare crews of these two Indian Ocean nations to face a variety of challenges together, mobilising their anti-surface, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft assets.

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain speaks
Image: ANI

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said, "Our Navies concluded air-sea joint exercise 'Varuna', which is also celebrating its 40-year existence. Our partnership is very strong in history.''

