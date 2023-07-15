France Navy To Lend One Of Its Own Rafale-M Fighter To Indian Navy For Naval Training

In a significant development, the French Navy has agreed to provide two to four Rafale Marine aircraft to the Indian Navy within six months of signing a contract, according to defence sources. The move aims to facilitate training for Indian pilots on the Rafale maritime fighter jets until the delivery of the Indian Navy's aircraft from the French government. This collaboration between the two navies highlights the growing defence cooperation and strategic partnership between India and France.

The Indian Defence Ministry recently approved a deal for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft, which includes 22 single-seater planes and four twin-seater jets. This acquisition showcases India's commitment to modernising its naval fleet and strengthening its operational capabilities in the maritime domain. The inclusion of Rafale Marine aircraft will bolster the Indian Navy's combat capabilities and contribute to maintaining stability and security in the region.

Hubs for Rafale Operations

According to the Indian Navy's plans, INS Hansa in Goa, the upcoming Karwar naval base, INS Deegha near Visakhapatnam, and INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu will serve as the primary hubs for operating the Rafale Marine aircraft. These strategically-located bases will provide logistical support, maintenance facilities, and training infrastructure for the Rafale operations. The establishment of these hubs signifies the Indian Navy's efforts to enhance its operational readiness and expand its presence in critical maritime areas.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC (A Rafale fighter from IAF's 'Golden Arrows' Squadron at Ambala base)

Sources also revealed that the French manufacturers of the Rafale aircraft are exploring opportunities to involve major Indian firms, such as the TATA group, as well as medium and small enterprises across the country to promote 'Make-in-India' initiatives in the defence sector. This collaboration aligns with India's vision of boosting indigenous defence manufacturing and fostering technological self-reliance. It offers a platform for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and the growth of the Indian defence industry.

Trials and Recommendations

It is worth noting that the Indian Navy conducted rigorous trials of both the French Rafale and American F-18 aircraft, evaluating their performance and capabilities. After careful evaluation, the Indian Navy recommended the Rafale for final acquisition, considering its advanced features, combat capabilities, and interoperability with existing naval assets. The selection of the Rafale Marine aircraft reflects the Indian Navy's focus on enhancing its maritime superiority and ensuring the highest level of operational readiness.

This contract marks the second agreement between India and France for the procurement of Rafale aircraft under an inter-governmental agreement. The first deal, signed in September 2016, involved the acquisition of 36 jets for the Indian Air Force. The inclusion of the Rafale Marine aircraft in the Indian Navy's fleet not only enhances its operational capabilities but also strengthens the ongoing defence cooperation and strategic partnership between India and France. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both nations to maintaining maritime security, upholding freedom of navigation, and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.