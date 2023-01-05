France Reiterates Support For India's Permanent Membership At UN Security Council

India and France on Thursday held the 36th Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi in which Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated once again that France supported India's mission to join the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a permanent member.

Discussions included a number of regional and global issues comprising the security situation pertaining to Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine led by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor & G7/G20 Sherpa to the President of France paid a visit to India on January 5 for the 36th session of Indo-French Strategic Dialogue. He held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart NSA Ajit Doval during Strategic Dialogue, reported the French government.

The agenda covered all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership: Defence & security cooperation; major international & regional issues, including the war in Ukraine & cooperation in Indo-Pacific; counter-terrorism cooperation; cyber-security; space; civil nuclear energy, said France. On each topic, the two sides agreed to raise the level of ambition of our cooperation even further with the goal of accelerating efforts towards strategic autonomy, the statement said.

During his visit, Bonne also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Bonne stressed France's full support for India's G20 presidency and conveyed President Macron's message that Indo-French cooperation would be key to tackling global challenges in 2023. In this respect, Bonne also praised the excellent cooperation with India at the United Nations Security Council over the past two years and reiterated France's support for a permanent UNSC seat for India.

In Delhi, Bonne exchanged views on current issues of mutual interest with minister Jaishankar. "Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France. Useful exchange of views on current issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar tweeted.

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenin said Bonne and NSA Doval agreed to deepen strategic partnership in areas including defence to counter-terrorism, civilian nuclear energy, space and cybersecurity. "At the 36th Strategic Dialogue, Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Emmanuel Macron and NSA Ajit Doval agreed to deepen our strategic partnership in all areas: from defence to counter-terrorism, civilian nuclear energy, space and cybersecurity," the French envoy in India said in a tweet.

UK & France For India's permanent seat

France and the United Kingdom, two veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council, reiterated their support for a permanent seat for India at the powerful horse-shoe table last month.

“France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members. It also wishes to see a stronger presence of African countries, among both permanent and non-permanent members,” French Ambassador at the U.N. Nicolas De Riviere said in his remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’ chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

(With agency inputs)